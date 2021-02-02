Historic Black Knight kitchen doing well after reopening

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Historic Black Knight Municipal Park is keeping its kitchen open after seeing a great response since reopening. Back in January 2021, the kitchen reopened to take out orders only.

Director of Parks & Rec for the City of Beckley, Leslie Baker, said they are grateful for the support from the community during this difficult time.

“We’ve just always loved the support of the community,” Baker said. “And the purchase of the Black Knight is such a great thing we can offer so many different things. And we have still been able to do because the Governor said, we’ve still been able to do some weddings and some other special events so we haven’t shuttered our doors completely and this is just opening up for business a little more.”

Below is the new February menu.