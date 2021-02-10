Historic book finds home in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A new book is hitting the shelves in Summers County. It is called, “The Civil War in Summers County, West Virginia.”

It is a paperback of all the history from those living in the area at the time. Bobby Cox is a member of the Summers County Historical Society. He said this book not only gives a factual depiction of the time, it gives an inside look at those who lived it.

“It covers the Civil War of those that was in it in Summers County. And it tells of, some of their letters that they wrote home, that’s in there. Their rank, connections, as far as family. It’s more of an ideal genealogy,” said Cox.



Cox said the Summers County Historical Society tries to put out a book each year. If you are interested in the book, it is on sale for $25 at the Summers County Visitors Center.