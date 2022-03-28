Fayetteville, WV (WVNS) – Three former school buildings in Fayetteville are getting a lesson in tourism.

Governor Jim Justice, Senator Shelley Moore Capito and other West Virginia lawmakers were in Fayetteville Monday, March 28 to announce that Fayetteville will be the new home of Mountain Shore Property’s newest boutique hotel and an apartment complex that will serve the downtown area.

The hotel and apartments will take the place of three former school buildings located near downtown Fayetteville.

“Anybody that didn’t spend money on tourism in past administrations just was not very smart. That’s all there is to it,” said Gov. Justice. “Every dollar we spend on tourism we automatically recoup it to the tune of 14 to one.”

As the Governor announced the 15 million dollar project in the old Fayetteville High School, and later Fayetteville Elementary School gymnasium, the audience was filled with many people who actually went to school in the very building about to become one of southern West Virginia’s major tourist destinations.

Charles Wendell is one of those Fayetteville residents who used to call the school home. He is a real estate developer and founder of Mountain Shore Property, who will oversee the project

“I’m 73 years old,” said Wendell. “And so consequently, I have no desire to ever quit working. I want to work as long as I live. And to be able to do it in my hometown is very satisfying.”

Wendell is now tasked with finding a balance between creating a major tourist destination and preserving the small-town feel that makes his hometown special.

Fayetteville Town Superintendent Matt Diedrich said there’s no one else he would trust with the project, as he has known Wendell all his life.

“It’s amazing, Charlie was actually my Little League baseball coach,” said Diedrich. “Me and his son played together. So I’ve known Charlie for a while and I know he’ll do a great job and do great things. But basically with the economy the way it is right now, you have to have somebody invested in the community to invest in it. Because it’s a big investment.”

Wendell said construction on the twenty to twenty-four new apartment units should be finished by early 2023, with the forty-five to fifty room boutique hotel expected to be finished before the end of 2023.

The football field and basketball courts behind the schools, which are still used by the town for youth sports, will stay fully intact and will not be disturbed by construction.