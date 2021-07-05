Historic museum reopens after COVID-19 shutdown

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After over a year of being closed, a Princeton favorite is back open.

The Princeton Railroad Museum was hit hard by COVID-19, closing its doors back in March 2020. But now the museum is open and already being enjoyed by young and young at heart. Free to all visitors and full of history and fun for all ages, tour guide of the museum, Kaye Williams, said once the doors opened, the crowds flocked.

“We’re very excited and the people have been excited. We’ve had crowds everyday, yesterday especially,” said Williams.

It is free to visit the Princeton Railroad Museum. They are open everyday of the week, 11a.m. to 4 p.m.