Historic Wyoming Hotel getting upgrade

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — An historic hotel is getting a makeover. The Wyoming Hotel in Mullens remained untouched for decades, until now.

Peacework, a non-profit in Blacksburg, teamed up with the College of Business at WVU and the College of Architecture at Virginia Tech, to start fixing up the building. Work on the structural integrity of the back of the building started in September. After that, more money will be needed to start on the front of the building.

Christy Laxton, the Executive Director if the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, said she hopes this will be a major boost to the local economy.

“It’s something that can be, the redevelopment of it could be exciting for Mullens and the entire county. It brings back the feeling of how it used to be,” Laxton explained.

Steve Darr, who works with Peacework, told 59News they are currently looking for more money to finish the project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories