Historic Wyoming Hotel getting upgrade

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — An historic hotel is getting a makeover. The Wyoming Hotel in Mullens remained untouched for decades, until now.

Peacework, a non-profit in Blacksburg, teamed up with the College of Business at WVU and the College of Architecture at Virginia Tech, to start fixing up the building. Work on the structural integrity of the back of the building started in September. After that, more money will be needed to start on the front of the building.

Christy Laxton, the Executive Director if the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, said she hopes this will be a major boost to the local economy.

“It’s something that can be, the redevelopment of it could be exciting for Mullens and the entire county. It brings back the feeling of how it used to be,” Laxton explained.

Steve Darr, who works with Peacework, told 59News they are currently looking for more money to finish the project.