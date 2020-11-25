Historical addition in works for Glenwood Park

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the last several years, commissioners in Mercer County have tried to improve Glenwood Park. For several years, the idea of revamping an old favorite has stayed on the mind of many, including Commissioner Greg Puckett.

Decades ago, an amphitheater stood at Glenwood Park. It was torn down after years of wear and tear destroyed the once lively entertainment hub. Puckett said during Tuesday’s commission meeting, they secured a contract with Thompson and Litton.

Thompson and Litton, a design and engineering firm out of Tazewell, VA will look at the size of the project, safety concerns, whether or not it would be beneficial to the community, as well as the opportunity to bring in more tourism and revenue.