Historical addition in works for Glenwood Park

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — For the last several years, commissioners in Mercer County have tried to improve Glenwood Park. For several years, the idea of revamping an old favorite has stayed on the mind of many, including Commissioner Greg Puckett.

Decades ago, an amphitheater stood at Glenwood Park. It was torn down after years of wear and tear destroyed the once lively entertainment hub. Puckett said during Tuesday’s commission meeting, they secured a contract with Thompson and Litton.

Thompson and Litton, a design and engineering firm out of Tazewell, VA will look at the size of the project, safety concerns, whether or not it would be beneficial to the community, as well as the opportunity to bring in more tourism and revenue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News