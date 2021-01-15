Historical Black Knight County Club reopens kitchen

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– COVID-19 forced a local country club to close their kitchen. However, there is good news, they will soon serve tasty dishes.

The Historical Black Knight Country Club reopened their kitchen on Monday, Jan, 11, 2021.

Food will be take out only Monday-Fridays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. All meals will cost $9.35 plus tax.

Here is the full menu for January 2021.

Monday: Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwich with fixin’s

Tuesday: Hotdogs, choice of French Fries, Onion Rings or Chips

Wednesday: Meatloaf, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Thursday: Fried Chicken, Baked Beans, Potato Salad

Friday: Backed Spaghetti, Salad, Garlic Bread

They also have low calorie plates. To place an order you can call 304-253-7321.