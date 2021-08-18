FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The history of the State Fair of West Virginia holds deep roots here in the Mountain State.

The State Fair of West Virginia has called Fairlea home for nearly 100 years. Dating all the way back to 1921, the now State Fair used to be called the Greenbrier Valley Fair.



CEO Kelly Collins not only knows the fair inside and out, she has family ties to the fair. For ninety-six years the grounds have seen millions come through to ride the rides, try the foods and see the sights.

She said if it was not for World War Two and COVID-19, the fair would be celebrating its 100th birthday. She said 100 years ago is when it all got started; with a group of farmers who wanted to make a difference.

“Some local farmers got together to start an agriculture exhibition. And they wanted to celebrate the ag community as well as spur the local economy and today we are what we are,” said Collins.

Collins said each year it gets better and better. She said teaching kids the importance of agriculture and what keeps our state going is what it’s all about