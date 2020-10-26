Hit and Run in Fayetteville, WV has police asking for help from the public

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An early morning crash on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 has officers with the Fayetteville, WV Police Department looking for a tractor-trailer. It happened at 5:43 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 19 and Whitewater Ave.

Investigators said it was a collision between a tractor-trailer and a passenger car leaving the driver of the car seriously injured. The truck left the scene of the crash. The name of the victim was not released.

Officers are asking for help from the community. Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact Patrolman T.L. Farley with the Fayetteville Police Department at 304-574-0255. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia on the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any smart device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

P3 TIPS APP