Hokies All Access – Boston College recap, Wake Forest preview, Hokies get out to vote push, Virginia Tech athletics #Love Initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell has the latest Hokies All Access. This week, Jermaine recaps the Boston College win and previews the Wake Forest game Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop.

We take a closer look at what the Hokies are doing when it comes to voter registration. Virginia Tech women’s basketball coach Kenny Brooks says his entire team has registered to vote. “Everyone has to understand the importance of their vote. I remember very early on in my career, I didn’t think my vote would count. I used to always say, it’s just one vote. Or I’m not very political. What I’ve learned is you can’t really complain unless you go out there and try to do something about it,” said Brooks. Senior guard Aisha Sheppard also feels it is important to have your voice heard through casting your ballot to vote. “: Nothing is guaranteed, everything is so up in the air, so uncertain that I think it’s important for us as student athletes to be heard and to take our right to vote very very seriously,” said Sheppard. Beginning with this Election Day on November 3rd, the NCAA made it mandatory that all Division I student-athletes will have the day off on Election Day from all athletic related activities.

Former Hokies women’s basketball player Sidney Cook talks about her experiences with social injustices and racism. Finally, the Hokies talk about the #LOVE Initiative. After the Virginia Tech athletic department leaders consulted with student-athletes, coaches and staff, Virginia Tech Athletics has created the #LOVE initiative for the 2020-21 season. This unique logo features a VT embedded within the word love. School officials say the design signifies and represents the values of the university and the Hokies athletics community. Warm-up shirts, with the love logo on the front, will be provided to all teams. Additionally, each team selected a meaningful word or phrase to appear on the back of their pre-game shirts to signify their stand for love, unity and equality, as well as their collective desire to witness the end of racism and discrimination.

