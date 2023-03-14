GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Spring Practice is approaching for the Virginia Tech Hokies Football Program.

The Hokies are in year two under the helm of Head Coach Brent Pry.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Coach Pry said he is approaching his second season much like how he approached 2022 with what he called “phases.”

Phase one was winter workouts, but the team is entering now phase two: spring practices.

The offseason brought some coaching staff and roster changes. The Hokies lost quarterbacks, coach Brad Glenn and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. Filling the gaps on the coaching staff are Elijah Brooks and former WVU Offensive Line Coach Ron Crook.

Coach Pry said Crook was a high priority for the Hokies.

“There’s a lot of people that reached out to me about Ron that I know and trust and have for a long time,” Pry said. “Guys that worked with him at West Virginia and Cincinnati that I know very well. I met Ron many times, we spent some time at the convention this year so he was on the shortlist immediately.”

The Hokies will have an open practice on Saturday, March 25 at 11:45 a.m. Their Spring Game is on April 15 at 3 p.m.

The Hokies finished the 2022 season 3-8.