WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Americans are seeing the lowest holiday gas prices since 2020.

“Most Americans are seeing prices below $3,” Energy and Investment Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein said.

The Biden administration says the drop is because of the president’s efforts.

“Just about a year and a half ago, we were at $5 a gallon after the Russians invaded Ukraine. That took an enormous amount of effort to bring those prices down,” Hochstein said.

Hochstein says the price of gas also influences the price of food and travel costs.

“Bringing those prices down for American consumers, especially ahead of the holidays and into this year was critically important,” Hochstein said.

Right now, Gas Buddy estimates the national average price of gas is projected to be 80 cents cheaper than just a few months ago, but that could change.

Recent attacks from Houthi militants in the Red Sea are raising red flags for companies like BP which just halted all shipments through the region, which could push prices back up.

“That’s not an American concern alone, that is a global concern,” Hochstein said.

The Houthis say they won’t stop until Israel ends its efforts in Gaza, but the U.S. is working with other countries to defend against these attacks.

“That is something that all countries should be committed to. All countries, in the Middle East region, in the Gulf region and around the world,” Hochstein said.

Hochstein says the administration will do everything possible to guarantee the American economy is protected from disruption.