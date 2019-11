BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Holiday of Lights is returning to Bluefield! The 23rd Season of the Holiday of Lights Festival will open Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at 5:30 p.m.

The architects of this year’s festival are Matt Perdue and Bradley Dempsey and they will flip the lights to welcome visitors. The festival will be located at Lotito City Park, with more than 900,000 lights and scenes displayed.

This is event is free and donations are accepted.