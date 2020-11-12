Holiday of Lights Festival to open in City of Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield’s 24th rendition of the Holiday of Lights Festival is ready to illuminate the night sky.

The opening is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at Bluefield City Park. Delegate of the 27th District, Col. Douglas Smith (Ret.) will be the guest to flip the switch.

Welcoming visitors will be Bluefield Police officers and Bluefield firefighters.

Physical distancing guidelines will be in effect, but visitors can still enjoy the event from the comfort of their car while driving through the park. Christmas music will be available on radio station 98.7 FM, compliments of First Media Services.

The event is free and open to the public. Donations are not required, but welcome.