Holiday safety tips as cases of COVID-19 increase in Mountain State

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — An increase of COVID-19 cases across the country has many health and government officials asking for people to change their holiday plans.

Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart said she would recommend not traveling and doing virtual celebrations if possible. She said if you are unable to go virtual, there are some tips on how to stay safe in-person.

“If you can gather outdoors versus indoor, even if you are setting up heaters, try to maintain social distance of staying 6 feet apart, wearing a face covering while you are around others,” Stewart said. “If you are going to a family member’s house, if you can stay in your family unit as far as eating in groups, so not mixing family groups, but staying with your own family unit.”

When traveling and stopping at rest stops people also need to be careful. Stewart said try to avoid multiple stops during the trip.

“Thinking about packing lunches ahead of time and doing a picnic is always a fun thing to do as a family,” Stewart said. “Using hand sanitizer before and after you get in your vehicle. Wearing a face covering when you go inside. If it’s really crowded try a different spot, try to stop at the less crowded spaces.”

Stewart reminded people they may have to cancel plans this year, but it is to hopefully allow for gatherings next year.

“Just remember that all though these traditions are important, this year might be a year for more of a virtual type of gathering because we want to have those traditions in years to come,” Stewart said.

Stewart also said if possible, quarantine at least seven days before traveling to help prevent the spread of the virus.