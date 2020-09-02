Hollywood Elementary holds drive-thru open house for families

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One school in Raleigh County is still giving students and parents the chance to meet teachers in-person. Before school starts next week, Hollywood Elementary in Beckley held a drive-thru open house. At the end of the previous school year, students normally get to meet the teacher they will have.

Principal Tamber Hodges said seeing the students Wednesday made her excited for the school year to begin.

“Being able to see the students and the parents is what is making all of this crazy worth it right now,” Hodges said. “Trying to make sure we follow guidelines and just getting everything ready. Seeing them today just reminding us this is why we are doing it. This is what it’s about and this is why it’s so important.”

Hodges said if the student and parents were not able to make it to the open house, they will be able to pick up the packet of paperwork next week when school starts.