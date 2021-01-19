Hollywood star donates to local food bank

WELCH,WV (WVNS) — It all started two weeks ago when Hollywood star Jason Momoa started the donation process for Five Loaves Two Fishes Food Bank in McDowell County. Momoa’s company called Mananalu aims to rid the oceans of plastic waste.

Linda McKinney, Director of the food bank, says this donation will help so many people struggling.

“This is for the entire county of McDowell, not just for the individuals or families that we serve it’s for the entire family,” said McKinney.

McKinney said getting a donation of this size was shocking but knowing it was from a Hollywood star was even better.

But how did movie star Jason Momoa find the Five Loaves Two Fishes Food Bank in McDowell County, West Virginia? McKinney said Momoa’s water company, Mananalu reached out to local non-profit Dig Deep to set up the donation.

McKinney said this donation means so much to so many people. She said every can will be given out and appreciated. The food bank will be open Saturday to hand out cases of water and food.