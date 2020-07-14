Home invasion arrest made in Fayette County

MOUNT CARBON, WV (WVNS) — An attack on a person in their home on Monday, July 13, 2020 leads to serious charges for man from Mount Carbon. Adam Jones, 41, if facing charges of Burglary, Strangulation and Battery.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Armstrong Creek Road. During the investigation they determined Jones kicked in the door of the home, strangled the victim and ran off. He was found later at a relative’s house.

The name of the victim and condition of the victim was not released. Jones is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. No bond was set as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crimes Stoppers of West Virginia at the organizations website.