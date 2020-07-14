Home invasion arrest made in Fayette County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT CARBON, WV (WVNS) — An attack on a person in their home on Monday, July 13, 2020 leads to serious charges for man from Mount Carbon. Adam Jones, 41, if facing charges of Burglary, Strangulation and Battery.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Armstrong Creek Road. During the investigation they determined Jones kicked in the door of the home, strangled the victim and ran off. He was found later at a relative’s house.

The name of the victim and condition of the victim was not released. Jones is being held in the Southern Regional Jail. No bond was set as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crimes Stoppers of West Virginia at the organizations website.

Click Here for
Crime Stoppers of West Virginia

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News