Homecoming festivities underway for Flying Eagles

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is Homecoming Week at Woodrow Wilson High School and the Flying Eagles are ready to spread their wings against Princeton Senior High School on Friday, October 1, 2021.

A week full of activities, spirit, and dress up days all leading up to the big game. Woodrow Principal Rockey Powell said Homecoming Week is always an extra fun filled week and he is looking forward to all the events planned.

“Our parade that will be on Wednesday starting at 6 o’clock and then directly after the parade we’ll have a bonfire here in front of the school,” said Powell.



Powell said because the events are outdoors masks will not be required, but they are recommending students and faculty still follow all CDC guidelines for masking and social distancing. The parade will go through Uptown Beckley.