Homeless count to be conducted in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — To combat the homeless problem in southern West Virginia, organizations are coming together to help the less fortunate find homes.

The West Virginia Coalition to End Homeless and Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia (CASE) are conducting a homeless count. They are looking for volunteers to do a 24 hour search to count the homeless people in Mercer County.

Jennifer Williams is the Director of Family Stabilization Services. She said once they locate people in need, they can offer them help.

“There is more of a homeless problem in the southern part of West Virginia than people would normally realize. Most individuals here, we have a lot of pride and dignity, so a lot of homeless will stay hid. Not to mention the fact that they don’t normally come out a whole lot during the day,” Williams explained.

The count will start Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 4 p.m. and end on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. If you would like to volunteer, contact CASE West Virginia at 304-327-3506.