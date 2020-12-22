Homeless shelters asking for help from community on National Homeless Person Remembrance Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dec. 21 is recognized as the National Homeless Person Remembrance Day.

Employees at the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, said it is difficult to provide a place to stay for those in need while also keeping everyone in the building safe. Isolation is now a concern when sheltering people.

Michael Horn, the Director of the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center, said they normally see more people in need of a place to stay during the holidays. He added that is when they also receive extra support from the community.

However, Horn said the issue is not just seasonal.

“People tend to remember the homeless population around the holidays when the weather is bad but it is a year long problem,” said Horn.

Horn said he is thankful for days like today to bring awareness to issues the homeless community faces. He said he hopes the support will last past the holiday season.