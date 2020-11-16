Homeowner holds breaking-and-entering suspect at gunpoint

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A suspect in a breaking-and-entering incident was arrested after being held at gunpoint by the homeowner.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Henry Stuck, 48, of Charleston for allegedly attempting to break into a house on Newhouse Drive near Charleston.

The homeowner told deputies his surveillance cameras alerted him to movement around his house, and he saw a man in a hooded shirt snooping around the home.

Deputies say the man left work and went home, where he found Stuck, who had allegedly broken a locked porch door and was attempting to enter the home.

The homeowner held Stuck at gunpoint and called the authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies soon arrived at the scene and arrested Stuck, who they said had gloves, a knife, and a pair of pliers on him. Stuck is charged with burglary