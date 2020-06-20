Homeowners in Alderson asses damage from Friday’s flash flooding

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)- Kathy Hutchins owns a home in the Alderson community that was flooded when high waters hit the area on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Hutchins told 59 News that debris wound up on her front porch. She showed our team the inside of her home… her furniture saturated from all the water and mud that seeped inside.

“It’s going to take weeks and as far as financially affording new kitchen cabinets, and new furniture and stuff, that will take a while,” Hutchins said.

A state of emergency was declared by Governor Justice in Greenbrier and Monroe Counties. He directed state emergency officials to support the counties and work with local officials.

His proclamation said the counties also had rockslides and mudslides.

Josh Phillips is also a resident in Alderson and said a bridge he just built for his home was washed away.

“It was brand new. It took us four hours to build it and four hours later, it took the bridge out,” Phillips said.

Phillips said this was his childhood home that now sees a lot of damage.

“It’s sad… I was born and raised in this house and you can’t even get to the house right now,” Phillips said.

Another homeowner, Tre Sheppard, said his house up on Muddy Creek Mountain Road saw some damage. He said the only entrance to his home was washed out by water and he has to take a four wheeler through neighbors’ yards to get around now.

“I guess my feelings are hurt. I’ve got a lot of friends and hopefully between FEMA maybe I don’t know. I don’t even know what to do,” Sheppard said.

Route 12 in the Alderson area is still shut down and dispatchers told 59 News they are unclear as to when it will reopen.