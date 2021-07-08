Honey in The Rock back at Grandview Amphitheater

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — The show must go on despite all this rain. Starting Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Grandview Amphitheater, the much loved “Honey In The Rock” play is back after six long years.

Artistic Director, Nick Yurick, said the team at Theatre WV spent the last six years tailoring “Honey In The Rock” to fit 2021. He said there are several differences in this year’s show than what audiences are used to. He said this story really shows the true meaning and beauty in West Virginia.

“People can expect a very moving story about just all of the good that’s in the people of West Virginia. It’s the story of how we became a state, breaking away from Virginia during the Civil War,” said Yurick.



Yurick said he hopes people leave the Grandview Amphitheater inspired and proud to be a West Virginian. If you are interested in buying tickets, visit http://theatrewestvirginia.org/.