Honorably discharged veterans eligible for free concealed carry permit

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Sheriffs in counties across West Virginia are being advised about a new state law. Now veterans who were honorably discharged from the U.S. military are eligible for a free concealed carry license.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our nation’s veterans as their selfless sacrifice protects the freedoms we hold dear, including those found in the Second Amendment,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This new law will provide gun owners an even greater incentive to obtain their concealed carry permit, which demonstrates that the owner is responsible and knows how to handle and fire a handgun.”

An exemption for honorably retired peace officers from state and local law enforcement already existed.

The new statute also reduces application fees for non-veterans from $75 to $25. The application fee for a provisional concealed carry license is now $15. An additional fee of $25 for standard license and $15 for provisional license is due when the license is issued. This fee is the same as it was previously.

More than half of the states in the U.S. recognize concealed handgun licenses held by West Virginians who are 21 and older. A complete list of states that recognize reciprocity with West Virginia is available at the Attorney General’s website.