Honoring CPD officer Cassie Johnson with Black Friday adoption event

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s been almost one year since beloved Charleston Police Officer Patrolman Cassie Marie Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty.

“Maybe one day I won’t cry over her, but it’s really special for us to be able to remember her constantly. We will never forget her,” said Sarah Tolley, Community Engagement Manager at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

Cassie began serving the city of Charleston as a humane officer in October 2017 and was sworn in as a patrol officer in January 2019. Her love for serving animals and the people of her community is never forgotten.

“She was great. She was an awesome, awesome, awesome officer,” said Debbie Paxton, adopting a kitten.

Sarah was a coworker and friend of Cassie’s and cherishes the time the two worked together at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

“I mean, I think it’s definitely special that we’re not forgetting her, so I really think that’s the important thing. I’m not going to cry. We miss her,” said Tolley.

In honor of Cassie’s life, the Wives of Charleston Police and Suddenlink are sponsoring a Black Friday adoption event at the shelter. All adoption fees for adult dogs, cats, and kittens are covered.

“In honor of her, I want a new baby,” said Paxton.

Sarah knows Cassie would be so happy to see these animals get adopted and find their forever homes.

“Her personality always shined through and her passion for animals always shined through in everything she did, so we’re super excited for everyone to be able to benefit from her memory. I know she would be cracking up from all the people lined up waiting to adopt just because she loved animals,” said Tolley.