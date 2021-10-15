Honoring Veterans: Preserving history before it’s gone

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People don’t live forever, but they can last forever in the stories we tell – from history we learn about to cultures, religion, even as something as small as your grandma’s favorite recipe. But sharing stories of our loved ones and those who have passed on is much more than just a memory.

President of the Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum, Ron Hedrick, said sharing the history and stories of our veterans can give us a glimpse into how our country was made, what patriotism looks like and can even inspire future generations.

“I think they start to feel the pride and the patriotism too when they see and they read some of the things that people in the past have done to preserve our freedom and make that history,” said Hedrick.



Hedrick said preserving the stories of those who have fought and continue to fight for our country is a great way to honor those who sacrifice so much.