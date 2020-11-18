Hospice and Home Health Care employees celebrated during month of November

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the month of November, the home health care and hospice community are celebrating all those who work for them. Every year, nearly one and a half million people living with a life-limiting illness receive care from hospice.

Sharon Hopkins works for Hospice of Southern West Virginia. She said it is different working for hospice and having a family member staying in hospice.

“It was really supportive to me to have my friends and coworkers being the ones that were giving that information to my family, so that they could understand it from somebody that wasn’t just me,” Hopkins said.

Chief Nursing Officer Landon Blankenship said while the COVID-19 pandemic changed how they do some things, the patient care is number one.

“Our goal is, primarily, is to allow that family some time or coach that family in how to take care of that patient but mainly allow that family time to be family,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship also said even during the pandemic, they are still keeping many of their services available.