Hospice of Southern West Virginia to host Memorial Benefit at Calacino’s

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Hospice of Southern West Virginia is getting ready to host a three-part fundraiser at a hot spot in Beckley.

The non-profit will host the third annual Carol S. Weeks Memorial Benefit on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30 at Calacino’s.

Each night will feature live entertainment from local bands, including the Krista Hughes Band on Wednesday, Taylor Made on Friday, and Matt Jones & The Road on Saturday. Community Liason, Dr. Stephanie Kelly Ford, stressed that 100 percent of donations received will go towards Patient Care.

“It allows us to continue to provide the quality of care that people expect from Hospice of Southern West Virginia,” Ford added.

Anyone in the community is welcome to attend and there is no cover. The bands start at 8 p.m. each night.