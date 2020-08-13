Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s Camp Hope goes virtual

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Registration for Camp Hope closes tomorrow afternoon. Camp Hope caters to kids who’ve recently lost a loved one.

Due to the Coronavirus, the day camp will now take place virtually and will only last a few hours. It will go on from August 25, 2020 through August 27, 2020 for kids aged seven to 17.

Younger kids will participate in discussions and activities in the morning, while the older kids will meet later in the day.

Christina Bailey is the social services coordinator for Hospice of West Virginia. She said the camp brings kids with similar experiences together to try and help each other as they go through the grieving process.

“We do think that this is still a great opportunity for kids to connect with other kids who are grieving and to benefit from the services of our bereavement specialists to help them process the feelings that go along with grief,” said Bailey.

This year, Camp Hope employees will also focus on those who may have lost a loved one due to the coronavirus.

They will also hold special discussions with the campers to talk them through the anxiety or depression they may be experiencing because of the pandemic.

Camp hope is free. Parents can register their children by calling Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

