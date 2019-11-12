Hospice of Southern WV to hold annual Angel Tree ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -Hospice of Southern West Virginia will begin the holiday season with a memorial service for families who have lost a loved one.

The fundraiser begins with the annual Angel Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 22, at at 1 p.m. at the Crossroads Mall. Following the tree lighting ceremony, Angel Trees will be set up at three locations across southern West Virginia including the Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope, Big Four Drug Store in Hinton and Marquee Cinemas in Beckley.

Memorial ceramic angels will bear the name of a loved one and be displayed on the Angel Trees. While it is a way to memorialize people who have passed, Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern WV, Chris Clay, stressed that it also helps people who are currently using hospice’s services and their families.

“After a loved one passes, it always helps to remember them, we know that it helps to remember them,” Clay said. “It helps to remember the stories, the things they did, the people they were… it helps to celebrate their life and this is one of the ways they can do it.”

The Hospice Angel Tree serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization, which serves terminally ill patients in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Wyoming counties.

Angels can be purchased online at Hospice of Southern West Virginia’s website, on their grounds at the Wickham building, or on the day of the ceremony. Those who donate $20 or more will receive a commemorative Hospice of Southern West Virginia Butterfly Bulb ornament.

People can also visit any of the three Angel Tree locations between November 22 to December 23 to purchase an angel.