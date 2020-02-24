Hospice of Southern WV to offer bereavement classes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Losing a loved one at any point in life can be a traumatic experience. So, Hospice of Southern West Virginia is trying to help people during those difficult times by offering bereavement classes.

Beginning Thursday, March 5, 2020, Hospice will host a 6-week grief education and support group. The group will meet from 1-3p.m. at the Bowers Hospice House and will repeat each Thursday for six weeks. Registration is requested but not required.

All bereavement services are free, and support is available to everyone in the community, not only to families whose loved one died with hospice services.

For questions or more information call Hospice of Southern West Virginia at 304-255-6404.