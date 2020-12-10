Hospital employees prepare for large crowd at COVID-19 testing site

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, the line for Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 testing site was out to the street.

“People were very anxious to be around family. Maybe they family they had not seen in quite a while. So, we had a lot of pre-travel testing,” said Jeri Knowlton, the West Virginia ARH Marketing Manager.

Knowlton said the hospital also saw large crowds after Thanksgiving. Employees expect the same kind of turnout for the upcoming holidays. However, employees want to remind families that getting tested does not keep you or your relatives safe.

“The CDC guidelines are still urging everyone to stay close at home and with their direct family unit, with the people that you live with day in and day out,” Knowlton said.

If you do choose to travel, hospital employees suggest getting tested at least five days before you leave, or see relatives.

“To make sure that you are not going to, inadvertently infect somebody else, if you are asymptomatic,” Jeri explained.

For the most accurate results, medical personnel strongly suggest to quarantine while you wait for your results. They also suggest you get tested once you return from your holiday plans.

“Prior to being in front other people, around other people,” Knowlton said.

When you are with family, employees ask that you follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

“Keep that safe distance. Keep your mask on. Wash your hands regularly,” Knowlton said.

Medical personnel remind everyone these guidelines are in place so you can have a safe, and happy, holiday season.