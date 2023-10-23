LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — They’re cute and crawly and they could be yours! The Greenbrier Humane Society is hosting a ‘Howl-o-ween’ adoption and community event Saturday, October 28th from 11am to 5pm.

The event boasts a pet parade, pet portraits, live music, kids activities, bake sale, and a chili cook-off. The chili cook off starts at 3PM featuring Greenbrier County’s own Sparrow Huffman and Stormtracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells as guest judges.

Pets are welcome to join in the fun but if you are in need of a new pet, the shelter is offering “spin the wheel” adoptions where adoption fees will be discounted.

For a full list of details on the Howl-o-ween festivities or how to sign up for the chili cook off, visit the Greenbrier Humane Society’s Facebook page or call the shelter at 304-645-4775.

The Greenbrier Humane Society is located at 151 Holliday Lane, Lewisburg, WV, 24901.