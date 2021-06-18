Hot dogs and cats: Veterinarian warns of heat strokes in animals

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Just like humans, animals can get too hot too in the summer months.



Princeton Veterinarian Dr. Gary Brown said pets may not let their owners know they’re getting too hot. He explained since dogs and cats don’t really sweat, they cool their bodies down simply by panting.

Dr. Brown said on the really hot days, the concrete and asphalt can get hot enough to burn their paw pads and leave blisters.

“We have shoes on and you know our pets don’t,” Dr. Brown said. “When they go across — whether it’d be the concrete or the asphalt, especially if it’s in the sun — [it] can be very very hot to their feet.”



Dr. Brown said it only takes 15 minutes for a dog to die of heat stroke on a hot day. He recommended restricting play to cooler times in the day and make sure they are staying hydrated.