(WVNS) – The rain might be out of the forecast, but the heat will not.

Starting this Friday, July 22, 2022, we begin a 3-day dry spell across the area thanks in part to a high-pressure system. While this means the rain chance will be minimum, our forecast is looking like it will be hot.

We’re expecting afternoon temperatures to get into the 90’s by this weekend. Combined with the minimal cloud cover and low dew points, we could see ‘feel-like’ temperatures outside eclipsing close to the mid to upper 90’s. With the rest of the country currently seeing excessive heat warnings, it’s important to remember that taking precautions is the best way to deal with high temperatures.

Here is what you can do to stay safe when it is hot:

Stay Hydrated – Staying hydrated is arguably the best way to stay comfortable in high heat. It’s always important to carry around a water bottle with you, especially if you’re outside for a long period of time. Also make sure you stay away from decaffeinated and/or carbonated drinks because they will make you more prone to getting dehydrated.

Dress For the Heat – Another easy thing you can do to prepare is to dress appropriately. Make sure you are not only wearing loose-fitting clothing, but clothing that is lightweight. Ensure that these clothes are lightly colored so that they can better reflect the heat.

Don’t Go Fast and Slow Down – Whether your weekend plans are hiking, rafting, or anything in between, it’s important to take everything in at a slow pace. Don’t overexert your body and when you need to take a break, take a quick 10-minute break so your body can cool down.

Minimize Direct Exposure Whenever You Can – If you have plans to stay outside for a long period of time, make sure you have ways to get out of the sun. Whether it’s under an umbrella, a roof, or even a tree, getting into a shaded area will minimize your chances of getting sunburn.