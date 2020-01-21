House Bill 4078 would put a cap on co-pays for insulin in West Virginia

A patient holds a vial of insulin during a news conference outside the Olde Walkersville Pharmacy, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Windsor, Ont. Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and a busload of insulin patients stopped in Windsor to purchase the drug to highlight the high costs of the insulin in the United States. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Many things are happening at the Capitol this time of year. With the 2020 legislative session underway a host of bills are being introduced and one is getting some specific attention from many house leaders, and even ordinary people. House bill 4078 is being supported by legislators from both political parties because it would cap costs for the life saving drug insulin – which is used by diabetics.

And this is a bill that has been under consideration for a long time. Back in December about 20 West Virginians hopped on a bus and headed for Canada. They had one goal in mind: to buy cheaper, more affordable insulin.

Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer was in that caravan and is now presenting the bill during the legislative session along with delegate Jordan Hill. Fleischauer says that hearing the stories of who it affects is what really pushed her to start this bill.

The monthly price of insulin, which is made by three pharmaceutical companies in America, has tripled from 2002 to 2016. According to state data, about 15% of all West Virginians rely on insulin to treat their diabetes.

If this bill gets passed West Virginia will be the third state in the country to do so, joining Colorado and Illinois.