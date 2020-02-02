House bill could limit gender reassignment and hormone therapy for minors

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A bill to limit gender reassignment surgeries and hormone replacement therapies was introduced in the legislature on January 30, 2020.

According to the West Virginia Legislature website, House Bill 4609 would create new code stating that any minor seeking gender reassignment surgery before 18 years of age shall be denied any such request on the basis that the minor cannot provide consent for gender reassignment surgery by any licensed healthcare provider that provides services in this state.

The bill also states parents, guardians, or other legal custodians of a minor child seeking gender reassignment surgery may not substitute his or her consent for that of the minor child for purposes of circumventing this proposed new law, if passed.