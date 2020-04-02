House fire kills two people in Greenbrier County

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A house fire in Greenbrier County killed two people.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan told 59News the fire started around 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at a home on Fullen Cemetery Road near Ronceverte. When crews put out the fire, they discovered two people were dead inside the home.

The bodies were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston. Sheriff Sloan said he is not releasing their names yet.

Members of the Ronceverte and Fairlea Fire Departments, Fairlea EMS, and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call.