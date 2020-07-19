House of Delegates ask Governor for special session

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Earlier this week the House of Delegates Democratic Caucus sent a letter to Governor Justice asking for a special session.

The special session of the legislature would discuss how to help with COVID-19 spending and policies.

The Mountain State received $1.25 billion from the Federal Government. Bates said he is tired of sitting on money that can help the people of West Virginia struggling during this hard time.

“It’s currently sitting in a bank account only five-percent of it has been spent,” Bates added. “95-percent of that money is just sitting there not being used when people are hurting so we need to get that out into the communities to help organizations and individuals and businesses to survive the virus and get through this mess.”



More than 60 delegates of both parties signed requests to convene in a special legislative session. That’s enough for a supermajority.

Gov. Jim Justice has repeatedly said in his COVID-19 briefings that he does not want a special session.

