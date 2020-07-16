House of Delegates employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — An employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay), the employee works in the Clerk’s Office. The employee was also present during the Health and Human Resources Committee meeting in the House Chamber on Monday, July 13, 2020. Delegates and guests were required to wear masks and social distance during the meeting, but officials are still asking anyone who attended the meeting to quarantine, be tested, and monitor for symptoms.

House leadership also arranged testing for staff and anyone else who may have been exposed to the Clerk’s Office. That testing will take place Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Capitol Complex.

The Clerk’s Office is currently closed for cleaning.

“We are saddened to learn this virus has now afflicted someone in our House family,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. “We take this matter very seriously. We have closed our Clerk’s Office until it can be thoroughly sanitized and are encouraging all who may have come into contact with that office or its staff to quarantine and be tested.”