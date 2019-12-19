House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump

The vote total showing the the passage of the first article of impeachment, abuse of power, against President Donald Trump by the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (WOWK, AP) — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night, becoming only the third American chief executive to be formally charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The historic vote split along party lines, much the way it has divided the nation, over the charges that the 45th president abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation.

The House voted 230-197 to impeach the president on the first article, Abuse of Power, and 229-198 on the second article, Obstruction of Congress.

Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) today spoke on the House Floor in opposition to House Democrats vote to impeach President Trump. Below are her remarks and official statement.

“Today is a disappointing day. It is the day my colleagues across the aisle cast the vote they have spent the past three years obsessing over. The vote to impeach our duly elected president. If Congress hadn’t spent the last year stuck in a divisive, ugly, partisan impeachment debacle, think of what we could have done. The lives that could have been saved, the communities that could have been improved, the crisis at our southern border ended, and the positive work we should do for our country. But we didn’t. All because of divisive, political, theatrics. Congress can be better than this. America deserves better.” CONGRESSWOMAN CAROL MILLER (R-WV)

U.S. Representative David B. McKinley P.E. (R-W.Va.) issued a statement on the House of Representative’s vote to impeach President Trump:

“Today, the House of Representatives has made our Founding Fathers’ fear a reality, and for the first time in our nation’s history, impeached a president on purely partisan lines. This vote sets a precedent that impeachment is no longer based on evidence, but instead who holds the majority in the House.” U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID B. MCKINLEY P.E. (R-W.VA.)

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said following the U.S. House of Representatives vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump:

“It has been made clear throughout this rushed and unfair process that this is nothing but political theater, and it sets a terrible precedent. Our Founders intended for impeachment to be used as the last straw, the last measure to remove a president from office. Today, impeachment is being weaponized as a political instrument, and that is unfortunate.” U.S. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R-W.VA.)

The articles of impeachment, the political equivalent of an indictment, now go to the Senate for trial. If Trump is acquitted by the Republican-led chamber, as expected, he would have to run for reelection carrying the enduring mark of impeachment on his purposely disruptive presidency.

Congressman Alex X. Mooney, West Virginia District 2, said: