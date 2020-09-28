Household Hazardous Waste Collection to take place in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dena Cushman, executive director with the Beckley Area Foundation, said they are working with other partners across Raleigh County to collect hazardous waste on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raleigh County Convention Center.

Cushman said fertilizers, motor oil, batteries, and other hazardous waste can be dropped off. She said to head over to their website for a full list on what you can or cannot bring. She said law enforcement will even be collecting old pills during this time. Cushman said all of this is being done with the intent to clean up Raleigh County.

“Keep our county clean and make it shine. I think Raleigh County is proud of where we live and it’s a great way to get rid of things we would not dispose of normally,” Cushman said.

Cushman said this is a free event to anyone interested in dropping off items that match the list on their website.