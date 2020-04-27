Household trash increases as locals stay home to prevent spread of COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While staying at home might decrease the spread of COVID-19, it is not decreasing how much trash households are generating.

Director of Operations at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, Travis Kiblinger, told 59 News they saw an increase of 431 tons of residential trash this April compared to April of 2019.

Kiblinger said part of this increase is related to people cleaning out their houses during the stay at home order. The trash is not just being taken to the landfill by garbage haulers, people are also putting it in their own cars and taking it themselves.

“We’ve actually seen some really busy days with people coming out here,” Kiblinger added. “We’re trying to keep people separated from our employees and other customers, trying to keep the distance…so, we’ve had some long lines on those days because of that.”

Kiblinger said while they saw an increase in residential trash, commercial trash from restaurants and businesses decreased by 35 percent.