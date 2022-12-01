GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Inflation has affected every almost every market and the car market is no exception, so those looking to find the most durable vehicle might find the new study from iSeeCars helpful in making their selection.

Most say 200,000 miles is the end of the road for vehicles, but some have proven to last many more miles. According to iSeeCars’ study, the top ten cars range between 244,000 and 296,000 miles.

RankVehiclePotential Lifespan
1Toyota Sequoia296,509 miles
2Toyota Land Cruiser280,236
3Chevrolet Suburban265,732
4Toyota Tundra256,022
5GMC Yukon XL 252,360
6Toyota Prius250,601
7Chevrolet Tahoe250,338
8Honda Ridgeline248,669
9Toyota Avalon245,710
10Toyota Highlander Hybrid244,994

SUVs and trucks account for three-quarters of the top 20 vehicles and Toyotas account for 10 of the top 20 vehicles.

For a more detailed look at the list including advice on how to identify and maintain a vehicle over 200,000 miles, visit iSeeCars’ website.