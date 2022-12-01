GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Inflation has affected every almost every market and the car market is no exception, so those looking to find the most durable vehicle might find the new study from iSeeCars helpful in making their selection.

Most say 200,000 miles is the end of the road for vehicles, but some have proven to last many more miles. According to iSeeCars’ study, the top ten cars range between 244,000 and 296,000 miles.

Rank Vehicle Potential Lifespan 1 Toyota Sequoia 296,509 miles 2 Toyota Land Cruiser 280,236 3 Chevrolet Suburban 265,732 4 Toyota Tundra 256,022 5 GMC Yukon XL 252,360 6 Toyota Prius 250,601 7 Chevrolet Tahoe 250,338 8 Honda Ridgeline 248,669 9 Toyota Avalon 245,710 10 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 244,994

SUVs and trucks account for three-quarters of the top 20 vehicles and Toyotas account for 10 of the top 20 vehicles.

For a more detailed look at the list including advice on how to identify and maintain a vehicle over 200,000 miles, visit iSeeCars’ website.