GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Inflation has affected every almost every market and the car market is no exception, so those looking to find the most durable vehicle might find the new study from iSeeCars helpful in making their selection.
Most say 200,000 miles is the end of the road for vehicles, but some have proven to last many more miles. According to iSeeCars’ study, the top ten cars range between 244,000 and 296,000 miles.
|Rank
|Vehicle
|Potential Lifespan
|1
|Toyota Sequoia
|296,509 miles
|2
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|280,236
|3
|Chevrolet Suburban
|265,732
|4
|Toyota Tundra
|256,022
|5
|GMC Yukon XL
|252,360
|6
|Toyota Prius
|250,601
|7
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|250,338
|8
|Honda Ridgeline
|248,669
|9
|Toyota Avalon
|245,710
|10
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|244,994
SUVs and trucks account for three-quarters of the top 20 vehicles and Toyotas account for 10 of the top 20 vehicles.
For a more detailed look at the list including advice on how to identify and maintain a vehicle over 200,000 miles, visit iSeeCars’ website.