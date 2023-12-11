CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Most mornings can be made better with a cup of joe. Whether you make it yourself or go to the closest coffee chain to get a latte or cappuccino, the choices are endless.

The only thing that might hinder your enjoyment is the cost of your favorite drink.

Thankfully, West Virginia and its neighbors to the west are home to some of the cheapest coffee in the U.S., according to a study by BetKentucky.

The average price for a cup of coffee in West Virginia is $2.09, placing it in the cheapest category alongside Iowa ($2.06), Arkansas ($2), Mississippi ($1.99) and Alabama ($1.88).

Kentucky is also in the bottom 10, with an average cost of $2.25, if you have an extra dime, you’ll be able to afford the average cup of coffee in Ohio.

Here is the cheapest and most expensive coffee in the U.S.

You'll be paying the most in states on or close to the West Coast and the non-contiguous states, Alaska and Hawaii.

The Aloha State has the most expensive cups of coffee, having an average of $3.76. California ($3.35), Washington ($3.09), Alaska ($2.91) and Arizona ($2.91) follow suit.

If you live where the most popular coffee chain was born — Seattle — you'll be paying an average of $6.21 for a cappuccino, according to the study. Other expensive cities include Honolulu, Hawaii; Reno, Nevada; Tuscon, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; San Antonio, Texas; San Jose, California; Portland, Oregon; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Las Vegas, Nevada.