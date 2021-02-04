How seniors can stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The older population is at higher risk of having complications with COVID-19. Nurse Practitioner Lisa Walker said do not go outside if you do not have to, but if you do, there are some ways to stay safe.

“If you do have to go out make sure you are wearing your mask,” Walker said. “Make sure after you touch anything that you are washing your hands. I like to tell people make sure you wash your hands after you use your credit card or your money. Make sure you’ve used the hand sanitizer or washed your hands as soon as you’ve put your things into your car and then again when you get home after you’ve put everything up.”

Walker said if you do not have the option of working from home, she recommends visiting family and friends virtually. If you have to see someone elderly in person, it is important to social distance and wear a mask.

“Then make sure you are wearing your mask, make sure your washing your hands, make sure that you are not in their face where we are trading particles or breaths and things like that,” Walker said. “Elbow bumps and far away hugs, those are things that would help if you really do need to see someone in person.”

Walker said even if you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you should still take precautions when it comes to family gatherings.