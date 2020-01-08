How the elderly can stay healthy when shoveling snow

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – Many people, especially seniors, can underestimate the time, strength, and stamina it takes to shovel snow.

The elderly are most at risk. but anyone’s heart rate and blood pressure increases when shoveling. That, combined with cold air, causes blood vessels to constrict and decreases blood supply.

Which is why instructor at Performance Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation, Sara Abrams, recommended to pace yourself.

“There’s people that think they’re in great shape until they go out and shovel their driveway,” Abrams laughed. “With the cold weather they always need to make sure they cover their mouth, and a little bit of a time so they don’t overexert themselves and the heavier the snow the more difficult the shoveling will be. “

Drinking lots of water and stretching before shoveling snow can help, too.