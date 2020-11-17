How to get your home ready for winter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The winter season means colder temperatures outside and higher temperatures inside. Mark Davis, a supervisor at Lowe’s said this time of the year it is important to check to make sure you have enough installation around your windows, doors and even your attics.

“This time of the year we sell tons and tons of insulation, just tons of insulation, people either building their homes or insulating the top of their attics, insulating their floors getting ready for winter. That’s a big deal this time of the year,” Davis said.

Many hardware stores have items that are easy to use and help to weatherize your house to keep that heat in.

“There are actually kits. You can buy kits that come with the window plastic and everything that you need to staple up and keep your windows (from leaking heat),” Davis said. “Some of them use a hair dryer where it will seal up for you on the windows

Davis also offered a warning. While you are preparing your windows for the cold weather not to forget about other parts of your house.

“Open vents or any open access panels that you might have, you might go ahead and stick some insulation in those holes or cover them up to keep the cold air from coming in,” Davis said.

Lowe’s also suggests to place door sweeps under your door to keep the warm air inside your home.