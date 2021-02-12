How to keep pets safe against salt during the winter

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After the snow and ice the two Virginias received on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, salting the roads and sidewalks are a must. While it is a help for human, it is actually harmful for pets.

After pets come in from the outside, it is recommended to wipe their paws down to try and remove any salt stuck in them. Rebecca Holshouser with PetSmart said items, like booties, that can help avoid this issue.

“If you’re walking outside barefoot, what happens to your feet?” Holshouser said. “Consider the same thing that could be happening to your dog’s feet, especially if you’re walking on things they can’t see underneath the snow that could be cutting their feet open.”

Pet-friendly salt is also available for purchase. If pet owners think their furry friends may be sick from ingesting salt, they are urged to call their vet for any concerns or at least to answer any questions.